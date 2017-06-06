Captivating Misty Lee and troupe bring ‘Bold Magic’ to El Portal Theatre in NoHo July 28-30

The established image of the magician is that of a supremely powerful performer who effortlessly orchestrates, executes and controls every fantastical element transpiring on stage. Though stage magic does begin with a creative spark, it takes hard work and many people to make the impossible a reality. This is certainly true for magician Misty Lee and her talented troupe, bringing their Bold Magic to the El Portal Theatre Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30.

Backstage, Lee and her assistants were willing to shed some light on their creative process, while being careful not to reveal too much. After all, “the Saucy Sorceress” has to keep her secrets.

Assistant Megan Cutler is a relatively new addition to the troupe, and is part of an illusion involving a fair amount of intricate stagecraft. “Developing this one trick,” Cutler says, gesturing to a piece of equipment Lee created from scratch for the show, “has been unreal.”

Assistant James Kaye stresses the more practical realities of working with illusions. “The biggest challenge is making sure the performers don’t get hurt and the guys doing the heavy lifting are safe as well.” “Safety, safety, safety,” echoes stuntman/assistant Andrew Luckenbill. “It’s always the little things that lead to big injuries…the things you don’t expect. It’s never the big things because that’s when everyone’s alert.”

Misty Lee requires adaptable, multi-talented troupe members. Assistant Bryan Forrest also lists “Henchman” among his backstage duties. (“Henchman” is also printed on the crew t-shirts.) In addition to his normal stunt work, Forrest also serves as server de blaireaux to Shastaaa, Lee’s temperamental mind reading honey badger, and provides some puppetry effects throughout the show. “I’ve never seen a performer who can command a room the way Misty does.” Forrest smiles. “She makes the audience feel welcome, it’s the most engaged by a magician that I’ve ever felt.”

That special bond between Lee and the audience was apparent to assistant and producer Lennon Hobson the day she auditioned for Lee’s company. “I shook her hand and I knew I liked her,” Hobson recalls. “She was strong, she was the boss, she knew what she wanted, and I knew at the end of the audition that she was going to let me know if she needed me in her cast.”

Hobson credits much of Lee’s appeal to her honesty. “She’s a really empowering female presence on stage which is what I love most about her. She’s also got an amazing sense of humor. A lot of magicians take themselves too seriously. Misty understands where there should be fun involved. She doesn’t just make magic about herself. She wants the audience engaged, to feel a strong emotional connection to what she’s doing on stage.”

“Bold Magic” appears Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at the El Portal Theatre located on the corner of Lankershim Blvd. and Weddington St. in the NoHo Arts District of North Hollywood. For tickets and show times visit BoldMagic.show.