‘Cardboard Carnival Open House’ at Burbank’s Brighton Hall Sat., May 12

Brighton Hall serves a very unique category of students. This private, college-preparatory school, centered in the heart of Burbank’s media district, is home to dozens of young faces you see on your TV and movie screens.

That’s because Brighton Hall is designed to accommodate young professionals, whether they work in entertainment, sports or any other demanding field. The school offers flexible scheduling, a shortened class day, and the kind of personalized approach to education that allows a busy student to thrive both academically and professionally.

Brighton Hall is WASC-accredited, UC-approved and offers open enrollment all year-round.

Bring the family to Brighton Hall’s first-ever Cardboard Carnival Open House on Saturday, May 12 at 12 noon to find out more.

Brighton Hall is located at 755 N. Whitnall Hwy. in Burbank. Visit BrightonHallSchool.org or call (818) 985-9485.