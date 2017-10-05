Carmelita Pittman is Ms. Elegance USA International Woman of Achievement 2018

Crowned on the Queen Mary last year, Carmelita Pittman’s title is extended to serve through 2018. The Woman of Achievement award recognizes outstanding women and organizations for their work. In recognition of her platform, The Rose Breast Cancer Society, she continues to share her talents. Carmelita will be singing Wed., Oct. 15 at the lovely Cafe Della Vita restaurant located at 23759 Roscoe Blvd., at Valley Circle, in West Hills. Italian and American cuisine is the fare. Doors open at 5pm; showtime is 6pm. Cover is $10 plus a $12.50 minimum. Visit CafeDellaVita.com. Call (818) 340-7900 for reservations. Call (310) 274-1130 for more information.

