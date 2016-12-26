‘Cavalia’ star Sylvia Zerbini and her Amazing Grand Liberty Horses perform at Fiesta Charity ‘Mane’ Event

SoCal’s largest family-oriented equestrian show features pet adoptions April 27-30 in Burbank

The Fiesta Charity Horse Show and “Mane” Event, produced by non-profit Fiesta of the Spanish Horse, returns to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center at 480 Riverside Dr., Burbank April 27th–30th.

One of Southern California’s longest running charity horse shows, Fiesta raises funds for cancer research. This year benefits USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and USC’s mascot Traveler will be on hand to pose for photos with attendees.

For animal enthusiasts and lovers of unique entertainment, this popular family-oriented event unites a multi-breed horse show with Sunday afternoon’s charity “Mane” Event, an action-packed benefit to delight audiences of all ages.

This year’s “Mane Event on April 30th features:

Performing dogs and horses

Trick riding

Pet adoptions

Antique cars

Music and dancing

Vendors

Silent auction

Grand raffle for a Yamaha golf car autographed by Star Trek’s William Shatner

Plus a rare performance by former “Cavalia” star Sylvia Zerbini and her amazing Grand Liberty Horses at 1pm

“I don’t own a horse, but love coming to Fiesta,” says Sue McKeever, a longtime volunteer and attendee (along with her grandchildren). “The horses are breathtaking and everyone has so much fun at the ‘Mane’ Event and it’s all for a great cause!”

The four-day event brings together magnificent horses from across the country, creating a singular event in the equestrian show world.

Horse show competitions begin Thursday, April 27th and continue until Sunday, April 30th. The horse show is free for spectators, and includes Andalusian, Lusitano, Friesian, Gypsy, Saddlebred and Peruvian Paso horses, Dressage, Western Dressage, Working Equitation, pleasure, driving and many other classes.

Gates open for Sunday’s “Mane” Event at 11:30am and festivities begin at noon, with the feature performance at 1pm under the covered Equidome (rain or shine), and entertainment and horses throughout the afternoon. The barn areas will be open to view horses and visit handlers.

“Mane” Event advance tickets are just $10-$15 and free for kids 4 and under. Purchase early to avoid lines and $3 per ticket additional cost on the day of the event.

For more information visit FiestaCharityShow.com or call (818) 842-8444.