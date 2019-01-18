Celebrate Circus Vargas’ 50th anniversary extravaganza ‘The Greatest of Ease’

The big top is back with homage to America’s golden era of circus Wed., Jan. 16 – Sun., Feb. 3 in Burbank

All aboard the spectacular circus steam engine as you ride the railways back in time, to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear in Burbank Wednesday, January 16 through Sunday, February 3.

Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago. The hypnotic call of the calliope, sawdust, sequins and spangles!

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry!

Witness the unusual, astonishing and unimaginable! Wonder at the daring and beauty! Experience the phenomenal and extraordinary!

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure, as you are transported back through the ages of circus history and tradition! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages…only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Circus Vargas presents “The Greatest of Ease,” circus as it should be seen…under the big top!

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2019 production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers with death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists, jugglers, contortionists, clowns, stunt motorcyclists and much more!

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more.

Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit CircusVargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861). Location is 777 N Front St., just off 5 freeway, in Burbank. Circus Vargas then heads to San Diego Feb. 7-18.