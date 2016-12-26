Celebrities react to death of actress Debbie Reynolds

Hollywood legend attended Burroughs High School in Burbank

Actress Debbie Reynolds passed away suddenly on December 28th, one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher was 60; Reynolds was 84. Reynolds had attended John Burroughs High School in Burbank and was named Miss Burbank in 1948. Several celebrity peers released statements about her.

Actress Carol Channing said: “She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show. I have such fond memories of appearing with her here at the McCallum Theater in Palm Springs. So many laughs. My prayers go out to the family.”

From actor and comedian Rip Taylor, who appeared on stage with Reynolds in Las Vegas for decades: “I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I will always love her. I am absolutely devastated!”

Actress Rose Marie said: “Debbie was a talented actress, a remarkable woman and a great humanitarian. I equally adored Carrie. She had written a pilot for her mother, who had requested that I play the role opposite her. Debbie was such a generous performer… she practically had Carrie rewrite it so I would have gotten all the laughs. Unfortunately it didn’t come to pass, but nothing would have thrilled me more.”