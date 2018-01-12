Friday, January 12
The Tolucan Times
Celebrities we lost Oct. – Dec. 2017

Rose Marie as Sally Rogers on the ‘60s sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Fats Domino, Charles Manson and Keely Smith among departed

October

  • Tom Petty, 66, singer/songwriter—cardiac arrest
  • Ralphie May, 45, rotund comedian—cardiac arrest
  • Y. A. Tittle, 90, groundbreaking NFL quarterback—dementia
  • Bob Schiller, 98, writer, TV’s I Love Lucy—natural causes
  • Robert Guillaume, 89, TV’s Benson—prostate cancer
  • Fats Domino, 89, architect of Rock ‘N’ Roll—natural causes
  • Frank Barron, 98, entertainment industry executive, Tolucan Times contributor—natural causes
  • Keith Wilder, 65, lead singer of “Heatwave” (“Always and Forever”)—no cause given

Before TV’s “Touched By An Angel,” Della Reese was a hit singer.

November

  • Brad Bufanda, 34, actor TV’s Veronica Mars—suicide
  • John Hillerman, 84, actor TV’s Magnum P.I.—natural causes
  • Paul Buckmaster, 71, arranger/conductor David Bowie, Elton John—no cause given
  • Liz Smith, 94, gossip columnist—natural causes
  • Richard Gordon, 88, NASA astronaut—no cause given
  • Ann Wedgeworth, 83, Tony Award-winning actress and soap opera star—no cause given
  • Malcolm Young, 64, AC/DC co-founder—dementia
  • Helen Borgers, 60, jazz music advocate/radio announcer—tumor
  • Lil Peep, 21, rapper—drug overdose
  • Mel Tillis, 85, country singer—respiratory failure
  • Charles Manson, 83, leader of Manson Family cult that murdered actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969—natural causes
  • Della Reese, 86, singer, actress TV’s Touched by an Angel—no cause given
  • David Cassidy, 67, pop singer TV’s Partridge Family—liver failure
  • Rance Howard, 89, actor and father of Ron and Clint Howard—no cause given
  • Jon Hendricks, 96, influential jazz vocalist—no cause given
  • Wayne Cochran, 78, “blue-eyed” soul singer—cancer
  • Jim Nabors, 87, singer, actor TV’s Gomer Pyle—no cause given
  • Mitch Margo, 70, singer/songwriter “Lion Sleeps Tonight”—natural causes

December

  • John Anderson, 95, congressman and 1980 presidential candidate—no cause given
  • Johnny Hallyday, 74, the ”French Elvis”—no cause given
  • Bruce Brown, 80, filmmaker The Endless Summer—no cause given
  • Pat DiNizio, 62, singer/songwriter “The Smithereens”—no cause given
  • Keely Smith, 89, pop/jazz singer—heart failure
  • Sue Grafton, 77, mystery writer—cancer
  • Dick Enberg, 82, sportscaster—suspected heart attack
  • March Fong Eu, 95, former CA secretary of state—no cause given
  • Heather Menzies-Urich, 68, actress The Sound of Music—cancer
  • Bob Givens, 99, Bugs Bunny animator—respiratory failure
  • Rose Marie, 94, singer/actress The Dick Van Dyke Show—natural cause

