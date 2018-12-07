Celebrity cars, interactive experiences, socials and test drives at LA Auto Show now through Dec. 9

Attendees of this year’s LA Auto Show will have the opportunity to experience several new attractions and activation’s at the L.A.Convention Center now through Sunday, December 9.

Using up almost one million square feet of space, the Show campus features many new interactive experiences and curated showcases for visitors of all ages.

“The LA Auto Show continues to be a prime attraction for Angelenos and tourists alike,” said Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the LA Auto Show and Auto Mobility LA. “This year’s attendees can expect the return of fan-favorite interactive experiences as well as new ones to discover.”

Featured showcases and experiences include:

Amazon Gaming Lounge: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May bring high-jinks and hot laps to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in The Grand Tour Game, an episodic racing game based on the hit Prime Original series.

Byton Test Ride: Premium smart electric vehicle brand Byton will host free test rides on a closed course.

Free Test Drives: For the first time ever, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive Alfa Romeo models plus Acura, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Bullitt Mustang: The 1968 Mustang GT Fastback, famous for being driven by Steve McQueen in the classic film Bullitt will be featured in Ford’s display located in West Hall.

Galpin’s Hall of Customs: Galpin’s Hall of Customs will feature a variety of unique custom vehicles, including a Ford Raptor S from YouTube sensation Salomondrin.

Lexus Customs: Lexus’ customized RC 350 F SPORT will be at the show.

Paramount Pictures’ Bumblebee: A life-sized model of Transformers’ Bumblebee, the main character of the upcoming movie of the same name will be on display.

West Coast Customs: Making its inaugural appearance at the Show, West Coast Customs will feature two concept cars created for Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.Am, a Jeep Wrangler customized “Miami-style” for baseball superstar AROD and more.

For more informationvisit LAAutoShow.com.