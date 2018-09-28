Saturday, September 29
The Tolucan Times
The Tolucan Times
Celebrity deaths May through Aug. 2018 include Anthony Bourdain, Nancy Sinatra Sr. and The Queen of Soul—Aretha Franklin
Celebrity deaths May through Aug. 2018 include Anthony Bourdain, Nancy Sinatra Sr. and The Queen of Soul—Aretha Franklin

Daydreamin’ and we’re thinking of her: Aretha passed in August of pancreatic cancer.

Compiled by Jon Konjoyan

May

  • George Deukmejian, 89, former CA governor—natural causes
  • Margot Kidder, 69, actress Superman films—no cause given
  • Tom Wolfe, 88, writer, “new journalism”—infection
  • Joseph Campanella, 93, actor—no cause given
  • Clint Walker, 90, actor TV’s Cheyenne—no cause given
  • Philip Roth, 85, author Portnoy’s Complaint—congestive heart failure
  • Alan Bean, 86, fourth astronaut on the moon—no cause given
  • Bob Fuss, 64, CBS radio reporter—leukemia
  • Dwight Clark, 61, San Francisco 49ers star player—ALS
  • Kate Spade, 55, fashion designer—suicide
  • Clarence Fountain, 88, Blind Boys of Alabama co-founder—no cause given
  • Jerry Maren, 98, last surviving munchkin from The Wizard of Oz—heart failure
  • Paul Bloch, 78, publicist, Rogers & Cowan chairman—no cause given

June

  • Anthony Bourdain, 61, celebrity chef, TV personality—suicide
  • Charles Krauthammer, 68, conservative columnist—cancer
  • Vinnie Paul, 56, drummer, co-founder Pantera—dilated cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease
  • Carlos Lopez Jr., 35, actor TV’s Operation Repo—suicide
  • Joe Jackson, 89, patriarch of musical Jacksons family—cancer

July

  • Alan Longmuir, 70, founder of Bay City Rollers—no cause given
  • Craig Turner, 59, singer Tina Turner’s son, Valley real estate agent—suicide
  • Ed Schultz, 64, liberal broadcaster—natural causes
  • Tab Hunter, 86, actor, Damn Yankees!—blood clot
  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., 101, first wife of singer Frank Sinatra—natural causes
  • Jonathan Gold, 57, LA Times restaurant critic—pancreatic cancer
  • Patrick Williams, 79, arranger, film and television composer—cancer

August

Robin Leach, 76, host of TV’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” died of a stroke in August.

  • Charlotte Rae, 92, actress, Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life—cancer
  • Paul Laxalt, 96, former Nevada governor, senator, Reagan ally—no cause given
  • Morgana King, 87, jazz singer, actress—non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
  • Aretha Franklin, 76, “Queen of Soul”—pancreatic cancer
  • Craig Zadan, 69, produced the Oscars show—surgery complications
  • Barbara Harris, 83, actress Freaky Friday, Family Plot—cancer
  • Robin Leach, 76, host Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous—stroke
  • Neil Simon, 91, playwright—pneumonia
