Celebrity deaths May through Aug. 2018 include Anthony Bourdain, Nancy Sinatra Sr. and The Queen of Soul—Aretha Franklin

May
- George Deukmejian, 89, former CA governor—natural causes
- Margot Kidder, 69, actress Superman films—no cause given
- Tom Wolfe, 88, writer, “new journalism”—infection
- Joseph Campanella, 93, actor—no cause given
- Clint Walker, 90, actor TV’s Cheyenne—no cause given
- Philip Roth, 85, author Portnoy’s Complaint—congestive heart failure
- Alan Bean, 86, fourth astronaut on the moon—no cause given
- Bob Fuss, 64, CBS radio reporter—leukemia
- Dwight Clark, 61, San Francisco 49ers star player—ALS
- Kate Spade, 55, fashion designer—suicide
- Clarence Fountain, 88, Blind Boys of Alabama co-founder—no cause given
- Jerry Maren, 98, last surviving munchkin from The Wizard of Oz—heart failure
- Paul Bloch, 78, publicist, Rogers & Cowan chairman—no cause given
June
- Anthony Bourdain, 61, celebrity chef, TV personality—suicide
- Charles Krauthammer, 68, conservative columnist—cancer
- Vinnie Paul, 56, drummer, co-founder Pantera—dilated cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease
- Carlos Lopez Jr., 35, actor TV’s Operation Repo—suicide
- Joe Jackson, 89, patriarch of musical Jacksons family—cancer
July
- Alan Longmuir, 70, founder of Bay City Rollers—no cause given
- Craig Turner, 59, singer Tina Turner’s son, Valley real estate agent—suicide
- Ed Schultz, 64, liberal broadcaster—natural causes
- Tab Hunter, 86, actor, Damn Yankees!—blood clot
- Nancy Sinatra Sr., 101, first wife of singer Frank Sinatra—natural causes
- Jonathan Gold, 57, LA Times restaurant critic—pancreatic cancer
- Patrick Williams, 79, arranger, film and television composer—cancer
August
- Charlotte Rae, 92, actress, Mrs. Garrett on The Facts of Life—cancer
- Paul Laxalt, 96, former Nevada governor, senator, Reagan ally—no cause given
- Morgana King, 87, jazz singer, actress—non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Aretha Franklin, 76, “Queen of Soul”—pancreatic cancer
- Craig Zadan, 69, produced the Oscars show—surgery complications
- Barbara Harris, 83, actress Freaky Friday, Family Plot—cancer
- Robin Leach, 76, host Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous—stroke
- Neil Simon, 91, playwright—pneumonia