Charo’s husband commits suicide

Entertainer Charo, the ageless Spanish American actress, comedian and flamenco guitarist who rose to fame in the 1970’s, has lost her husband of 40 years to suicide. Kjell Rasten, 78, was found dead February 18 at the Beverly Hills home he shared with the star.

Charo, 68, confirmed his death in a statement the following day: “Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of 40 years and the love of my life killed himself,” she said. “There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.”

No other details were released.