‘Chiesta’ event a hit for Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Alison Eastwood shares the animal rescue organization’s August newsletter

By Alison Eastwood

I can’t believe how quickly the summer has been flying by and it’s always a very busy time for rescues. Our shelters have been extremely full of beautiful dogs, cats and all sorts of critters.

In June, we took 12 dogs that were going to be put to sleep out of Moreno Valley Shelter and several from Devore Shelter. Two weeks ago, we pulled five out of SEACCA Shelter and continue to take more, as so many are in jeopardy. We are so thankful for our wonderful receiving rescues in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Because we are saturated with adoptable cats and dogs in So. Cal., we rely on these reputable rescues in other states to help. Thanks to Rescue Express, START and private transporters, we have been able to save more lives than ever this year.

We want to thank everyone who came out and supported our first annual “Chiesta” July 1st, at East Valley Shelter in Van Nuys. As you may know, our shelters are full of Chihuahuas/chi mixes so we do our best to help raise awareness for these awesome small breed dogs. Lucy Pet Foundation successfully spayed and neutered over 50 animals that day and ERF helped spread the word about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

On a very sad note, LA 4 Animals founder Linda Carel passed away in early July. ERF and LA 4 Animals worked together for years on the Save the Chi campaign to help save Chihuahuas in Southern California. She helped save so many lives and will be deeply missed.

We always like to give a shout out of appreciation to our supporters, fosters, volunteers and especially to all our donors. Without all of you, we could not do the life saving work we do.

Thank you all.

Visit EastwoodRanch.org for more information.