Cinema At The Edge Festival premieres doc on impact of ‘Thelma & Louise’

By KAT KRAMER

Well folks, I attended the 5th Annual Cinema at the Edge Festival (CATE) which celebrates independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice or a challenge to what is expected and accepted in the medium.

CATE was founded by Festival Director Michelle Danner at the Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica. One of the highlights was a new feature length documentary called Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise which had its world premiere here. A unique film by Jennifer Townsend, it won the 2017 Audience Award, and will hopefully be seen by audiences everywhere. It explores how the classic film affected our culture when it was first released 26 years ago, and where we are today with women’s equality and feminist issues.

When the Seattle-based Townsend first saw Thelma & Louise in 1991, she was moved and impacted by the landmark film. She started a research project to find out what other people, especially women, felt and how they were changed in some way by the film classic written by Callie Khouri, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

The documentary focuses on those who answered the national questionnaire Townsend developed when she initiated the project and also on some of the cast and creative team of the film, notably actor Christopher McDonald (Darryl) and editor Thom Noble. The interview subjects talked about Thelma & Louise as “representing freedom.”

According to Townsend, “I made a decision not to interview Davis and Sarandon because it would have been a completely different film. I wanted to focus on women across the country and document how this one film impacted their lives.”

Attending the premiere was Townsend and her director of photography Stuart Ferrier and editor Sarah Ferrier (Stuart’s daughter) and they participated in a lively Q&A after the screening.

I’m considering presenting Catching Sight Of Thelma & Louise for an upcoming installment of my cinema series “Kat Kramer’s Films That Change The World.”

CATE is an important festival because many of the films screened gain exposure and opportunities for global distribution.

There were numerous short films presented and the opening night film was Wild Prairie Rose directed by Deborah LaVine, featuring deaf actor Troy Kotsur. Preceding the feature presentation was the short film The Follies of M directed by Dashiel Silva.

For more information on CATE visit CinemaAtTheEdge.com.

Live your dreams…….

Kat

Katharine “Kat” Kramer is an actress and daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer and actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was named after her godmother, iconic actress Katharine Hepburn. For information on Kramer’s current projects visit KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com.