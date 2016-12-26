Circus Vargas thrills L.A. area residents with new steampunk-style extravaganza!

Circus Vargas, the only U.S. animal-free traveling Big Top circus is making a splash across the Los Angeles area with its latest hit production, “SteamCirque!”

There may be others nearby, big and small, but only Circus Vargas can bring their unique blend of entertainment. No other show is able to reach down deep and touch the hearts of young and old alike quite like Circus Vargas can.

“We work hard to earn the respect of the audience” says Katya Quiroga, Circus Vargas co-owner/ producer. “We are dedicated to providing a wholesome family experience that transcends all cultural barriers and that spans all generations.”

Intimate and inviting, the big top brings us back to a time of innocence, when every new experience was wondrous and extraordinary. By mixing in serious, skilled aerialists and acrobats with classical comedic interludes, amazing lighting and incredible music, Circus Vargas manages to draw audiences in, creating an atmosphere of enchantment so powerful, one can feel the magic in the air!

Show dates:

Burbank: Now through May 8th at 777 N Front St.

Woodland Hills: May 11th–22nd at Westfield Promenade

Ventura: May 25th–29 at Ventura County Fairgrounds

For tickets and information visit CircusVargas.com.