Columnist/radio host Doug McIntyre to speak at Sherman Oaks Homeowners meeting Wed., Feb. 20

Topics include quality of life in L.A., homelessness, traffic/gridlock, property development and coyotes

Daily News columnist and radio host Doug McIntyre will be the guest speaker at the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association meeting on Wednesday evening, February 20. The meeting, starting at 7:15pm, is held at Notre Dame High School located at 13645 Riverside Dr. in Sherman Oaks.

Richard Close, President of the Association, says, “Doug McIntyre is opinionated and we want to find out what his opinions are concerning the quality of life in Los Angeles, the homeless crisis and traffic/gridlock. These issues need to be discussed to increase the quality of life in Los Angeles.”

The general public is invited to this free community meeting.