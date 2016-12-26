Community Passover Seder, gourmet dinner set for April 10

Warmth and tradition of the festival will be celebrated

By staff of Chabad of Toluca Lake

Few Jewish holidays evoke the same warm sentiments as Passover. Memories of family and friends gathered as the four cups of wine are poured, the four questions asked and the Matzah served, all contribute to Passover’s popularity in the Jewish community.

Bringing the warmth and tradition of this festival to the Los Angeles Community, Chabad of Toluca Lake is inviting all residents to participate in a community Seder to be held on Monday night, April 10th.

The Seder takes participants through the wondrous liberation of our ancestors from Egyptian bondage, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age old festival in our modern lives. Included in the Seder will be a delectable four course catered dinner paired with a variety of fine imported wines and handmade round “Shmurah” Matzah from Israel as well as meaningful, insightful and relevant explanations throughout the night.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” said Rabbi Moishe Carlebach, Director of Chabad of Toluca Lake. “Passover is about our own personal liberation–physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from the shackles restraining us from reaching new heights in our lives, relationships and connection with G-d.”

The Communal Passover Seder is one of the many initiatives of Chabad of Toluca Lake to make Judaism accessible and personally meaningful to every Jew, regardless of background or affiliation, and to create opportunities for the Jewish community to come together.

All are welcome to join the community Seder, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background.

Reservations can be made at ChabadofTolucaLake.com or by calling (818) 308-4118. Space is limited. To avoid disappointment, reserve your seat now. Prepaid reservation only; no door tickets.