Coral is red hot

Organic in nature, the finest material comes from the Italian Mediterranean. Some of the finest craftsman in the world fashion and carve coral in Torre del Greco, a seaport in Naples. The most valuable is the “blood” red variety.

Mythologists in Greece and Rome theorized that the coral was first formed from the dripping blood of Medusa’s decapitated head! A very fine quality 18-inch strand of 8 to 9mm beads can be as much as $6,000. The next most sought after is the “Angel Skin” variety that possesses a beautiful pastel hue. Highly prized in ancient India, Persia and Rome, it has been used in jewelry for over 8,000 years.

Beware, however, like many other gems and gem materials, white coral is being dyed in Hong Kong and Taiwan to imitate the ox-blood variety. Also, because coral is pure calcium carbonate, it is sensitive to detergents and cosmetics; even body acid can have a negative effect on it. You should clean them periodically in a mild soapy solution.

