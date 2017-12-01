Covered California open enrollment deadline more important than ever with changes in the market

Local insurance expert stresses Fri., Dec. 15 deadline

By Naama O. Pozniak, A+ Insurance Service

This year marks the fourth open enrollment for health insurance through Covered California and one with higher premiums, a narrower network of providers and executive orders from Washington complicating matters. In such a volatile market, it is important to learn and understand your options and specifically know which doctors will be in your network for next year. Friday, December 15 is the deadline to sign up or make changes for effective date of January 1, 2018. Don’t wait until the last minute. At A+ Insurance Service, we are experts at guiding you through the complicated minefield of insurance plans and options—at no cost to you.

This year, it’s possible that your coverage will be cancelled or you will experience a policy rate increase between 20 to 50 percent unless you make a change to your current policy prior to December 15 as one of the largest carriers, Anthem Blue Cross, is leaving the market. This means that people who are currently in one of their ACA plans (not a grandfather, Medicare or employer group) will lose their coverage by Monday, December 31. You will have to apply for a different carrier by December 15. Your next chance to get or change a plan has a Monday, January 15 deadline for a Thursday, February 1 effective date. Most plans have higher out of pocket expenses but gap coverage is available to cover the holes. And a tax penalty for not having health insurance remains the law of the land.

As before, you will get a financial subsidy if you are eligible, based on income. Make sure to follow up with our Covered CA Department.

Group benefits are available if you are self-employed with at least one employee on the payroll with full PPO network and many great options.

Ideally, you want to stay away from the healthcare system by practicing healthy habits for a strong mind/body/spirit connection. As you prepare to count your blessings this holiday season and celebrate a new year, remember to be grateful for every healthy day and practice enjoying the moment. We really only have this moment.

With that in mind, we at A+ Insurance Service wish you all a very special season full of love, light and beautiful special moments.

Reach A+ Insurance at (818) 508-7177 or visit RightPlan.com or stop by 12500 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, in Valley Village.

141 total views, 1 views today