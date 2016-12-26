Creativity reigns supreme at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

By John K. Adams

The Burbank Senior Artists Colony provides an ongoing variety of onsite entertainment and opportunity for personal expression. This month’s events include an excursion to the L.A. Bookfest in Grand Park and a NEO Theater reading. Also, Tony Pretzello is appearing with Chauncey Isom for an evening of classical guitar.

Those are in addition to the ongoing fitness classes, movie nights, acting workshops, sketching and painting classes and the resident writing group. The only downside to all of this activity is if you don’t live at the Colony. Only residents can access this rich creative environment.

The weekly fitness classes include yoga and full-body fitness. You can swim in the beautiful pool or compete against friends in the billiard room anytime. And you can exercise your brain at the weekly Scrabble night.

The Colony is a short walk to restaurants, shopping and offsite entertainment in downtown Burbank. Visit the onsite beauty salon for a new look or a touch-up.

Colony community tenants are welcome to the social hour and occasional potluck dinners. Enjoy the Colony choir and/or the drum circle, or join in. Movie nights are Friday and Sunday.

Any “Pisces” out there? Don’t miss the monthly party for everyone with a birthday.

The art and craft classes accommodate all abilities in watercolor, sketching and painting with Poulet and a jewelry making class. Check out the on-site art museum featuring everyone’s best work. Display your masterpiece.

The spacious and bright apartments are the main draw here. Each one or two bedroom apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk in closets – plenty of room to make this space your home. Covered, off-street parking is standard for all tenants.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.