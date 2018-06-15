Cruise into summer at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Water Aerobics returns to the pool every Monday at 6pm.

Each month, Burbank Senior Artists Colony offers residents a unique schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events designed specifically for various tastes and talents:

Join the Healthy Rhythms Circle on Thursday, June 14 at 7pm. Brad, the new drum circle instructor, focuses on the health benefits of drumming.

The popular Poetry class returns this month, each Wednesday at 10am, starting on June 20.

The Step into Summer concert happens in the theater, Friday, June 22 at 4:30pm. Hosted by Jennie Kwan and her performing arts students, it features singing, choral and dance numbers.

Want to enjoy a classic example of Los Angeles’ Art Deco architecture? Jack’s Excursion on Saturday, June 30 is to the extraordinary downtown Los Angeles Public Library.

Susan Charles’ ESL Conversational English class continues every Thursday at 3pm. Brush up your English, make conversation and make friends.

Take command of your tech. Get answers about your digital gizmos on Wednesdays at 1pm at the Technology Help Desk. Residents get practical assistance in managing their phones, computers and tablets.

Residents express themselves and socialize at many art classes, acting workshops and resident writing groups at the Burbank Senior Artists Colony. Remember the Wednesday evening Social Hour and Saturday movie nights.

Cue up to play billiards, anytime.

Rack up points at Tuesday’s Scrabble meet.

The Colony is walking distance to Burbank’s restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Make Burbank Senior Artists Colony your new home. Apartments are furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Residents are provided off-street parking.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.