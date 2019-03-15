Danny Seraphine’s Take Me Back to Chicago Tour plays the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Sat., Mar. 30

The legendary music of Chicago comes alive with CTA featuring Chicago co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, drummer Danny Seraphine, and Bill Champlin, a three-decade member of the group and voice on many of its ‘80s hits, Saturday, March 30 at 7pm at Arcadia Performing Arts Center in Arcadia.

With a world-class band and powerful horn section, CTA performs Chicago’s classic hits from the ‘70s like “25 or 6 to 4,” ”Feeling Stronger” and “Saturday in the Park” and also includes the ‘80s power ballad era including “Hard Habit to Break,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Look Away.”

This rock-themed, annual spring gala supports arts education in schools, and is Bill Champlin’s farewell concert from touring. Tickets range from $20 to VIP for $200 with dinner, red carpet meet and greet, sound check, and silent auction. For more information call the box office at (818) 636-1062 or visit arcadiapaf.org.