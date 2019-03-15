Monday, March 18
Danny Seraphine’s Take Me Back to Chicago Tour plays the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Sat., Mar. 30

The legendary music of Chicago comes alive with CTA featuring Chicago co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, drummer Danny Seraphine, and Bill Champlin, a three-decade member of the group and voice on many of its ‘80s hits, Saturday, March 30 at 7pm at Arcadia Performing Arts Center in Arcadia.

With a world-class band and powerful horn section, CTA performs Chicago’s classic hits from the ‘70s like “25 or 6 to 4,” ”Feeling Stronger” and “Saturday in the Park” and also includes the ‘80s power ballad era including “Hard Habit to Break,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Look Away.”

This rock-themed, annual spring gala supports arts education in schools, and is Bill Champlin’s farewell concert from touring. Tickets range from $20 to VIP for $200 with dinner, red carpet meet and greet, sound check, and silent auction. For more information call the box office at (818) 636-1062 or visit arcadiapaf.org.

