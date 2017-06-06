Dazzling dancers are the stars of summer TV shows

Dancers are tremendous athletes. They train to dazzle audiences with movements that embody grace and beauty, sprinkled with leaps that defy the law of gravity. Now all the hard work that goes into the many forms of dance styles can be appreciated thanks to two great dance competitions on TV this summer — “World of Dance” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

NBC’s exciting new World of Dance airs Tuesday nights and is led by judges who have a passion for dancing: Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne Yo and host and mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. The series brings elite international dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision, and athleticism. And there is a million dollar prize.

Superstar singer-actress Lopez is the executive producer as well as a judge on the project that she called “a dream come true and the perfect show for me since I started as a dancer. That was my first form of artistic expression.” She has known about the World of Dance competition that has been around for years and is happy to bring it to television. “I wanted to create an opportunity for dancers where they can be the stars, where they can create their own brand, where they can make a name for themselves, and where they can make that type of money. Nowhere in the world can you make a million dollars as a dancer.”

Dancer and Emmy-winning choreographer Derek Hough, from Dancing with the Stars fame, enthused, “It’s a fantastic time for dance and perfect timing for a show like this because we are showing the top dancers from around the world. In the past decade of dancing, I feel like America has been sort of educated, so now this next level of dance show can be appreciated.

Tatum said, “We’ve all been in this business in some way as a dancer, so we have that authenticity and that voice. When we are working with these dancers we want to be a part of that elevation for them, finding this next round of star dancers.”

What makes a good dancer? Yo said, “It’s one thing to be able to move on beat, but it’s another thing to move with passion and make me feel what you are feeling, to make me feel something as you are moving. The word amateur in regard to this show is used very, very loosely because even though there were some dancers that we hadn’t heard of before, the skill level of the competitors is through the roof and off the charts. There’s no such thing as an amateur when it comes to World of Dance. Everybody is world class.”

On Fox, the 14th edition of the Emmy-winning So You Think You Can Dance airs Monday nights. This season, highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18-30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. The Top 10 dancers will be paired up with All-Stars who will guide them throughout the competition as they vie for America’s votes and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Cat Deeley hosts.

The ultra-enthusiastic Mary Murphy has returned as judge, along with executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe, who welcomes actress-singer-dancer Vanessa Hudgens as the third judge. Hudgens (of High School Musical fame) made her Broadway debut in 2015 starring in the musical Gigi, and in 2016 she starred in FOX’s Grease: Live musical.

Lythgoe said, “I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance. There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”

Tune in.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.