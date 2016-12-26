Debbie Reynolds’ well lived life

Debbie Reynolds began her journey into the spotlight and into our hearts at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. That is why the El Portal’s co-managers Pegge Forrest and Jay Irwin paid tribute to the “unsinkable star” on the El Portal’s marquee. It reads: “Debbie Reynolds, we love you. El Portal’s brightest star.”

Forrest reported, “She performed a total of 46 times over the last 10 years at El Portal, more than any other performer. Our love goes out to the Fisher family and to our dear friends who loved, supported, and were a part of Debbie Reynolds’ long and phenomenally successful life and career.”

Debbie Reynolds died at age 84 on December 28th, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s death. Carrie was the much-loved Princess Leia of Star Wars films, and an HBO documentary film about the mother and daughter actresses will premiere January 7th on HBO. Most of the film Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher was shot in 2014 and 2015. In a release HBO said, “The story of a family’s complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

Let’s hope the film does justice to Debbie Reynolds’ legacy, mother to Carrie and son Todd Fisher, and a tremendously talented and amazingly good woman who had a life well lived. She inspired young talent, showing them hard work helps your God-given talents reach their full potential. Always gracious and generous to friends and worthy causes, Debbie Reynolds earned her title as America’s Sweetheart.

As a little girl, Debbie would ride her bike to the El Portal to see movies before she had aspirations of becoming an actress. When she was a teenager she went to John Burroughs High School and entered a contest hoping to win a scarf. Instead she won the title of Miss Burbank, and a Warner Bros. talent scout signed her for two years before she went over to MGM to become a star in their movie musicals. At 18 she starred opposite Gene Kelly in the iconic MGM musical Singin’ In The Rain. She hadn’t really danced before, but she worked hard, and Kelly taught her, and the rest is history.

This reporter knows all that because I heard Debbie Reynolds talk about the highlights of her life during her show at the El Portal, in September of 2010. It was An Evening of Music and Comedy starring Debbie Reynolds, and it was full of surprises. I was there the night Eddie Fisher died. No one in the audience heard the news yet, but she mentioned his passing and said, “God forgive him.”

The night was memorable for other reasons. It was a showcase of song and dance numbers that spanned her career. There were the famous songs from Singin’ In The Rain including her signature “Good Morning,” performed as if she were 18 again with chorus boys and girls trying to keep up with the legendary lady. Plus she did “Aba Daba Honeymoon” and her other big hits from Tammy and The Singing Nun. But it seemed she had the most fun with numbers from The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the 1964 movie that gave her a well-deserved Oscar nomination. Of all the roles she played, Debbie remarked that she was most like Molly Brown, a survivor full of determination.

Giving the El Portal Theatre the huge the front lobby pouf (round sofa), which was a set piece used in big dance numbers from Unsinkable, is testament to Debbie’s affection for the theatre and for her friends Pegge Forrest and Jay Irwin. “There is a plaque recognizing Debbie’s gift of the poufs,” Jay noted. Pegge recalled, “One day a truck pulled up with two workmen who unload two poufs in the lobby and said, ‘Debbie wanted you to have these because they match the carpeting and would look fantastic in your lobby.’ I loved her. She was my kind of broad, ‘unsinkable.’”

Pegge added, “She really considered this her home theatre since childhood. We loved having her here because it was always so exciting. She did her musical shows and a production of Love Letters with John Saxon. Todd, Carrie and granddaughter Billie all came over many times when their Mommy was on stage—she loved that. And she loved the whole idea that she was on Lankershim Boulevard, just a mile away from her Debbie Reynolds Studio.”

The night this reporter saw Debbie’s 2010 show, she had a group of young dancers join her for a couple of numbers. The kids were students at the Debbie Reynolds Studio and the star gave them the chance of a lifetime to perform with her on stage. I hope those kids will always remember they danced with an iconic entertainer, a mother, friend, humanitarian and a legend who had a life well lived.

