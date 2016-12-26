Docs trade scrubs for tuxes as ‘007’ for Providence St. Joseph Guild’s ‘Passport to London’

It was a royal treat when the women of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild presented the “Passport to London” British-themed fashion show and luncheon for their signature fundraising event on Saturday, April 1st.

There were many highlights, but the most memorable was seeing a team of doctors from St. Joe’s stroll the runway channeling their inner 007. The name’s Bond, Dr. Bond—at least for one delightful afternoon.

With scepter in hand, “Queen” Julie McArdle, Guild president, welcomed everyone to the Universal Sheraton ballroom and introduced Kathleen Marsden who ruled the British-themed empire with her efforts to make the “Passport to London” event a success.

ABC7 Eyewitness News’ extraordinary entertainment reporter George Pennacchio was the emcee who made sure everyone had a jolly good time. He even regaled the crowd with his favorite trip to London story that entailed traveling for over 18 hours, just to interview Johnny Depp for under four minutes. Pennacchio praised the fantastic women of the Guild and gave extra points to those wearing hats fit for a royal reception. He added, “I especially love that what you do matters, supporting the community. And I look forward to coming back next year.”

Kerry Carmody, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, also praised the Guild. He said, “Thank you for the work that you do for our patients and our ministry. The money you have raised has had a significant impact on the medical care we provide. We are grateful.” McArdle proudly reported, “Over the years we have raised well over $7 million.”

Of course, it’s nice to have fun while you are fundraising. There was lunch, entertainment and camaraderie, plus boutique shopping and many surprised raffle winners. But seeing the doctors with the fashion models was the most fun. Trading in their scrubs for sharp tuxedos were model-doctors Raul Mena, David Sato, Stephen Kishineff, Daniel Eisenberg, Stuart Steinberg, George Orloff, Christopher Lee (his five-month old son cooing his approval), plus CFO Glenn Bales, and CEO Kerry Carmody with Romeo the dog, swaggering down the runway with the 007 theme blaring.

Lucinda Miedema produced the runway show with fashions fit for a queen and her royal court. The models showcased the designs from the Lourdes Chavez Couture and IC Collections, and renowned ballroom dancers Michael Kuka and Natalia Lind performed to delight the crowd, especially with their “London By Night” routine.

Sister Sheila Brown gave the invocation and blessed the event and everyone on hand. There were so many great ladies of the Guild who served on the Spring Event Committee. Kathleen Marsden was a supreme Director, and Maureen Walsh her Co-Director, with Donna Mahoney and important Advisor. Also among those helping to make it a success — Marian Enos, Karen Brundage and Kristen Reiter on the Program Book; Lucy Brown, Maria Balke, handling the Silent Auction, and with Teresa Lee for the Spring Card Party; Julie McArdle, Centerpieces, Models; Judy McDowell, Jill Allen, Erika Mayer, Rhoberta Kerr, Chances of the Day; Pamela Shriftman, Finance; Patricia Scully, Hostesses, and also Invitations with Patricia Cimo; Sharon Reid, Gabrielle Cochran, Patrons; Lori Riela, Vendors; Ollie Vick, Table Favors; Terry Campbell, Press; plus on Reservations, Dee Call and the Guild’s 103-year-old “amazing Grace,” Grace Mylroie Patz.

All the ladies of the Guild are the Crown Jewels that sparkle at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.