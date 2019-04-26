Doris Day at 97

I want to talk about the fans, the entertainers, the Doris Day Animal Foundation and the girl herself, Doris Day. Like the swallows that come back to Capistrano, the lovebirds of Doris Day returned to Carmel to celebrate Hollywood’s #1 box office star, the top recording artist and totally adored personality of the last century on her birthday April 3…

The events

This year’s fundraising entertainment (for Day’s Animal Foundation) was over the top…It is the 60th anniversary of Pillow Talk, the legendary romantic comedy starring Doris and her dear friend and co-star, Rock Hudson. Before a screening of the film there was a chat session led by Turner Classic Movie host Ben Mankiewicz. Ben is a totally nice guy and drove up to Carmel just for this screening. TCM screened many of the Doris Day classics, but Ben honored her personally by being with the “Dayniacs,” as they call themselves…the fans, who travel from all over the world and all over the U.S. to become a family united by their love for Doris.

Over the long weekend, there was a special reception with jazz vocal star Karen Oberlin, who came in from New York to sing Doris’s signature songs. Rich Little came from Las Vegas to treat the audience with his special art of impressions. My precious friend Peter Marshall contributed to every evening and brought the house down while singing a duet, on his 93rd birthday, with Michael Feinstein. Yes, the Michael of The Great American Songbook! And Scott Drier, of Doris and Me, kept the evenings glued together and brought an all-time high to the swift, yet entertaining auctions. My job included bringing a bit of levity to the auctions and anything else possible…

Visiting Doris

On the afternoon preceding Michael’s concert, I was privileged to accompany and introduce him to Doris. A small group of us sat around her kitchen table and he sang to her. It gave me thrill-chills, in a very warm kitchen, while he quietly enchanted her. She listened intently, sometimes conducting a touch while inhaling his songs…absolutely the most magical communication one could offer. She threw in comments like, “He is good” and “He is the best man who ever visited here.” They shared some sweet kisses while Doris said to the rest of us, “You shouldn’t be looking.” But who could look away? He sang “My Romance!” It was a dazzling experience for Doris, and those of us observing. And it was beyond meaningful to Michael.

Jackie Joseph and singer, pianist and music revivalist Michael Feinstein. He sang to Doris in her kitchen. Day’s birthday was April 3.

Later that evening, he shared his feelings with the audience and played an unplanned encore of a Doris Day song. “I’m forever changed for getting the opportunity to know this amazing woman.”

There were few dry eyes.

And here is a great announcement for our Valley neighborhood! Michael Feinstein is opening a club at Vitello’s in Studio City. Coming very soon: Feinstein’s at Vitello’s! This is big and very special. More on this as details jell.

I highly recommend that you check the websites to see the duet of Michael and Peter Marshall. Peter and his really special wife Laurie are Valley residents and great animal lovers. I enjoyed meeting some of his relatives in Carmel for a family lunch. And Rich Little…Rich did a special act doing impressions of leading men in Doris Day movies. Rich is a regular in Las Vegas and his talent overwhelmed the audience.

The fans were treated to a greeting from Doris who came out to greet them from her home that overlooks the Quail Lodge golf course in Carmel Valley.

So, from the 17th hole next year, we’ll talk.

Jackie Joseph is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.”