Both the Eagles and the Steve Miller Band have confirmed dates for 2018 appearances in the L.A. area. The Eagles will play the Forum on Wednesday, September 12 and Friday, September 14. Meanwhile, the Steve Miller band (with co-headliner Peter Frampton) will be at the Greek Theatre Friday, August 10, the OC Fair and Event Center/Pacific Amphitheatre Sunday, August 12 and the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday, August 15.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com.