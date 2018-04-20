Friday, April 20
Eastwood Ranch Foundation’s animal welfare fundraiser is Sat., May 12 in Malibu

Actress/producer/activist Alison Eastwood. Meet her in Malibu on May 12.

Eastwood Ranch Foundation announces their annual fundraising event is Saturday, May 12, 3pm-7pm, at Malibu Wines on Mulholland Hwy in Malibu.

The non-profit Southern California-based animal welfare and rescue organization is spearheaded by actress/producer/activist Alison Eastwood. “Our goal is to not only rescue animals from high kill shelters but to help reduce pet overpopulation and increase pet adoptions through campaigns, events, education, spay/neuter programs and rescue partnerships,” reads a statement on their website.

Visit EastwoodRanch.org for tickets and information

