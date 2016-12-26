Ebsen children salute father with ‘To Dad with Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen’

Both an expressive tribute to the life and career of Buddy Ebsen, as well as a salute to the Great American Songbook, To Dad with Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen blended wonderful music with heartfelt emotion in a joyous show by Ebsen children Kiki and Dustin.

Kiki’s songs acted as vocal snapshots of Buddy Ebsen’s major roles on stage and screen, accompanied by highly professional multimedia montages by her brother Dustin.

The presentation encompassed the vast career range of legendary entertainer Ebsen accompanied by the rich vocal stylings of Kiki as well as the more than 200 images of his life artfully arranged by Dustin. This nostalgic salute highlighted Ebsen’s impact on entertainment while also revealing the special talents he passed on to his children.

Buddy Ebsen’s seven-decade career included such iconic hits as The Beverly Hillbillies and Breakfast at Tiffany’s along with great early success as a comic singer/dancer in Hollywood musicals like Born to Dance and Banjo on My Knee. All were brought magically to life through Kiki’s lush voice in diverse musically reimagined songs from these productions.

Kiki Ebsen displayed her own excellent musical talents, demonstrating great scatting skills on “If I Only Had a Brain,” comic timing on “Angelina,” emotional truth in “Laura” and fine piano stylings. She received superb backup from her multi-talented band, playing everything from traditional jazz to cha cha to cabaret.

To Dad With Love offered a strong emotional and musical showcase to the life career of entertainer Buddy Ebsen.

“To Dad With Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen” played Wednesday, December 28th at the Catalina Jazz Club located at 6725 W Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.