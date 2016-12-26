Eclectic ARC TV and Art Gallery in Burbank is closing

Artist Bill Czappa seeks to liquidate collection

After 33 years in business, Burbank’s ARC TV and Art Gallery will be closing its doors. ARC is the area’s most unusual TV repair shop and oldest art gallery in Burbank. A changing business climate forced the closing. “Like manufacturing, cheap products from China destroyed the service industry as well as servicers who repaired everything from lawnmowers to air conditioners,” says owner Bill Czappa.

Czappa thanks a devoted and dedicated customer base (he boasts a mailing list of 14,000 names) for their years of support.

ARC TV also supported Czappa’s artwork and personal art gallery. Among the TV sets and audio/video equipment are some 77 of his “California Assemblage” found-object sculptures. As part of the “outsider art” movement, many of the works are made from electronics and other objects Czappa collected over the years. Many of his pieces have been shown in galleries and are in private collections.

The subject of Czappa’s whimsical and sardonic art range from tongue-in-cheek social commentary to downright puns. These one-of-a-kind works are made from various objects such as Tupperware.

In a work called The Last Supper, vintage Tupperware pieces sit around a table as in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous piece, The Last Supper, complete with Jesus as a Tupperware creamer and Mary as a Tupperware sugar bowl. A re-creation of Van Gogh’s Starry Night is executed with thousands of nails and tacks.

Some of Czappa’s kinetic pieces can be seen in action on YouTube, like the Spruce Goose 2, an abstract airplane that actually starts up and sounds like the real thing with a ghostly image of Howard Hughes behind the wheel. Another piece called The Media Feeding Frenzy features six recent celebrity transgressors on a Ferris Wheel that turns while circus music plays as four cameras randomly flash as if taking a photo. The latest upload, Antipasta, is a comment on recent questions of racism symbolized by fruit attacking pasta.

Czappa’s 50th year retrospective was featured earlier this year at the Creative Art Center Gallery in Burbank (visit YouTube: Czappa Creative Art Center Art Show). Also on YouTube and Vimeo are three documentary shorts featuring his repair shop and work. One (Vimeo.com/130500607) was shown last year at the Dances with Film Festival at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and the Burbank International Film Festival. National Geographic picked it for their short film showcase; search that site for Czappa. The gallery and TV shop have also been featured in several videos and the TV show Man Up.

Czappa’s work has been seen by thousands of people in the past 33 years and a delight to one and all. If you are interested in owning any of the work, stop by the Art Gallery and make Czappa an offer. There is limited time to see and/or make an offer on individual works. The collection can also be viewed at ARCTV.net/art.html. The Art Gallery is now seeking a new home—a permanent space to display the work on an ongoing basis.

All of the video and audio equipment will also be sold off as well. For investors/collectors, the entire collection is available for $150,000.

For more information call (818) 848-9998 or email arctv4@relaypoint.net or visit the gallery at 2529 W Magnolia in Burbank.