Eclectic music festival in Ojai spotlights creativity and innovation June 8-11

The annual Ojai Music Festival in Ojai is a magnet for curious artists and audiences. This year’s 71st event runs this Thursday, June 8th through Sunday, June 11th.

Each year, a music director is given the freedom and resources to imagine four days of musical creativity and innovation. Vijay Iyer, this year’s music director, has crafted a program that explores recurring themes such as improvisation and “real-time” music making, American experimentalism, radically inventive composer-performers, dialogue between the past and present and the legacy of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians.

For Iyer, this program is a commitment to empathetic listening, reorienting us towards “the shared present: being together in time” so as to “bring us all in, music makers and observers alike, towards a shared purpose,” he says.

The 2017 Festival opens on June 8th and features two recent works by Iyer, the American premiere of Emergence, performed by ICE and the Vijay Iyer Trio conducted by Steven Schick plus the world premiere of his violin concerto Trouble.

Highlights throughout the weekend include flutist and MacArthur Genius Grant-awardee Claire Chase performing excerpts from her project “Density 2036,” a rare performance by Tyshawn Sorey Double Trio, the West Coast premiere of George Lewis’ Afterword, an opera and guests such as tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, award-winning saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa, Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam and violinist Jennifer Koh.

Visit OjaiFestival.org for more information and tickets.