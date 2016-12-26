Editorial photo of the week: Why is this man laughing?

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled his proposed city budget recently including $135 million for the homeless and $2 million for graffiti clean-up, but did not dare mention the expenditure of expenditures – $1.1 billion for city employee retirement pensions and healthcare. That daunting figure now represents 20 percent of the city’s general fund according to the L.A. Times. (In 2002, the figure was around five percent.) If he has a plan to reduce the costs, he wasn’t talking.

Views All Time 45 Views Today 45