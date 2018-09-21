Emmy celebrations include a Harris brothers Wow! VIP event

Before the Emmys were handed out, celebrities all over town were gathering to award themselves at the pre-Emmy parties and gifting lounges. They are the best places to discover the next big “wow” in products and trends.

Always a popular soiree for the stars is the Wow! Creations event presented by twins Mark and Matt Harris, known as “The Kings of Swag.” The very dapper Harris brothers are stars themselves having emerged as fan favorites during their many appearances on A&E’s Storage Wars. They also host a weekly show The Tastemakers on LA Talk Radio. And they travel all over the country putting together celebrity lounges filled with the latest consumer products from emerging companies.

‘Stay humble, stay blessed, grind harder, keep pushing.’ —Justin Morgan,

Hillbilly Hustlers

To add to their wow factor to this year Mark and Matt produced an elaborate celebrity suite at the W Hotel in Hollywood recently showing off what’s new to a lot of emerging young stars, VIPs and showbiz veterans. The hot and trendy crowd gathered, with everyone from stylish supermodel-actress Dustin Quick, former Miss USA Nia Sanchez, and the much loved vintage “Incredible Hulk” Lou Ferrigno, plus many more VIPs. They were all there to check out the goodies and learn about the Face Forward charity that provides abused victims with emotional support and reconstructive surgery. Face Forward’s star-studded fundraising gala is Saturday, September 22 so visit FaceForwardLA.org for more details.

Among the standouts of the presenting vendors was a fun new party game from Lethal Chicken Games’ chiefs Alex Mackey and Mike Szalajko. It’s called “WTF: What The Film?!” and very clever, sort of like Clue, but the guys said the fun is getting the game players to create a movie plot as they backstab their friends. Hey, just like Hollywood.

Also presenting was Daily Body Restore probiotics growing thanks to their partnership with John Paul DeJoria, the billionaire humanitarian; Takako Power of Beauty; Saborino skincare from BCL; BlondMe haircare; Holistic Naturals by Spring Rayne; Trac-Fit; ACAI Lifestyle haircare collection; Hollywood Eye Magic treatment serum; skin care from Lala Vie; DabaHair International, combating hair loss and a treatment for thicker hair; Dirtnap beard care; NutriVsta coconut water; Beatbox Beverages; and the Tipsy Traveler’s traveling party taverns.

Sensational new artwork was also on display by the modern painter known as “No Script.” The artist presented portraits of Mark and Matt to the Harris brothers.

Author Matthew Imes was showcasing his novel What If? Imagine the Possibilities, a timely story about a man who explores his past with an AI program that allows him to see what could have happened if he had made different choices in life.

Speaking of life choices, this reporter believes the most wonderful VIP at the Wow event was Justin Morgan the founder of Hillbilly Hustlers. The humble and sweet fellow made a choice in 1981 to start his clothing and graphic design company in West Virginia to help the people. Morgan supports the WV folks and our veterans providing resources like work clothes and tools to get them back in the work force. And a portion of Hillbilly Hustlers sales go towards rehab efforts for individuals who slip through the system. Morgan told me, “We believe everyone deserves a second chance and a right to work. I feel past mistakes shouldn’t define you or get you down. If we can’t help someone, we steer them in the right direction. Our vision is to help. Our motto is: Stay humble, stay blessed, grind harder, keep pushing.” Justin Morgan and his Hillbilly Hustlers’ philosophy was a breath of fresh air in Hollywood.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and was proud to be half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.