Enjoy the artistic life at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

By John K. Adams

The name—Burbank Senior Artist Colony—only hints at all that happens at “BSAC.” Whether you are artistic or wish to be, BSAC offers “exceptional, independent living in a creative, art-inspired environment.”

Highlights from the February calendar of events include Kris Angeles on guitar and a theatrical reading of Scapino on the 8th and 15th, respectively. RSVP for the onsite Indian luncheon on the 18th. Don’t miss the return of acting classes by Valerie Gould every Sunday morning or join the ongoing Poetry Group with Oshea or Resident Writing Group.

There are three weekly exercise classes, including yoga and full-body fitness. Relax and swim in the beautiful pool or compete with friends in the billiard room. Test your verbal skills on Scrabble night.

The art and craft classes span all talent abilities with water color, sketching and painting with Poulet and a jewelry making class. Enjoy the BSAC art museum featuring the best of everyone’s work.

BSAC is an easy stroll to the variety of restaurants, shopping and off-site entertainment available in downtown Burbank. Planning a special evening out? There is a convenient, onsite beauty salon.

Colony community residents are welcome to the weekly social hour and occasional potluck dinners. You can join the Colony choir and the drum circle, and see an onsite movie or two each week. Of course, there is the monthly party for anyone with a birthday.

Still, the spacious and bright apartments are the main draw at BSAC. Each one or two bedroom apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets – plenty of room to make this space your home. And of course, there is a covered off-street parking garage available for all residents.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.