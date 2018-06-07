Experience NoHo Summer Nights’ free live concerts in the park on Saturdays

Summer is just around the corner and there are plenty of wonderful events to look forward to in the East Valley. Some of the most exciting events will take place at North Hollywood Park as part of my NoHo Summer Nights event series. The event is sponsored by my office, along with the Valley Cultural Center, the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Department of Recreation and Parks, the NoHo Neighborhood Council, Vegan Street Fair, City Plants and Bobrick.

Starting Saturday, June 16, NoHo Summer Nights will bring eight weeks of live concerts to the park next to the North Hollywood Regional Library (11430 Chandler Blvd.) on Saturday nights. And best of all, the events are free and family-friendly.

We’ve got a really impressive lineup of live performances from popular bands that I think you’ll enjoy, including Queen Nation – Queen Tribute Band, Center Stage Opera, Raymond Michael – An Elvis Tribute, Savor – Santana Tribute Band, along with Latin, Zydeco and Celtic music. You won’t want to miss a single beat.

The full schedule of concerts is listed below. You can also find it at Facebook.com/nohosummernights. All concerts begin at 7pm, with local artists opening and the headliner taking the stage immediately after:

June 16: Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen

June 23: Billy Mitchell & The Circle of Friends

June 30: Center Stage Opera Presents – The Best of Broadway

July 7: Susie Hansen Latin Band

July 14: Raymond Michael – Elvis Tribute

July 21: Paddy’s Pig

July 28: Lisa Haley & the Zydekats

August 4: Savor – Santana Tribute Band

For your comfort, feel free to bring blankets, low chairs, tarps and pillows to Summer Nights events. Canopies, umbrellas or EZ-ups are also permitted until the concert starts. Parking is available at the recreation center parking lots, at areas surrounding the park and at the North Hollywood Metro station.

NoHo Summer Nights will also feature LA’s most popular food trucks serving up a great and diverse selection of eats and treats. You can also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages from home, if you prefer.

Please come out and experience all the fun things the East Valley has to offer by putting NoHo Summer Nights on your summer calendar. Be sure to share this information with your friends, family and neighbors as well. I hope to see you all this summer at North Hollywood Park!

If you have questions or comments about NoHo Summer Nights, feel free to let me know: paul.krekorian@lacity.org or (818) 755-7676.

