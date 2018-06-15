Experience peace and privacy in Tujunga

18-acre oak-filled property built in 1921 by stonemason George Harris

By Clint Lohr

Historically significant 7388 Valaho Lane in Tujunga consists of 18 acres of land divided into eight separate contiguous parcels. This two bedroom, two bath home is an upstairs/downstairs legal duplex and can be converted back from being a single family home. Using native rock, it was built in 1921 by prominent stonemason George Harris, who also built what is now the Bolton Hall Museum.

The property has five different accesses, and according to the MLS, is zoned LAA1, LARE11,40. So there are many potential uses for it. The owner is listing agent Richard Seccombe of Dilbeck Real Estate in La Crescenta. “I’ve enjoyed living here for over 40 years,” he says. “The predominant statement from anyone visiting is, ‘I feel like I’m in the mountains.’”

Sitting in a stand of 300-500 year old oak trees, the estate is only 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and 17 miles from the Burbank Studios. Seccombe says several suggestions have been made over the years that the property could be a retreat, an equestrian center, a vineyard, or the development of a large, private residence.

Seccombe says, “There is a dedicated road running into and out of the property, which would be beneficial for anyone wanting to develop the back of the property.” In the last two years, he says, the home has been renovated with copper plumbing, new kitchens and painted — all in keeping with the original charm of the home. Although historic, Seccombe says, “the property has not been listed as a historic landmark.”

The MLS goes on to say that the grounds have also been landscaped with native rock, and that there are four separate gardens each with their own irrigation systems.

Visit 7388ValahoLane.com or call (818) 903-3467. This property is listed at $2,457,000.