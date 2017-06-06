Faith leaders at UN Friendship Day Forum: Religious tolerance is more important now than ever

At a time when hate crimes against faiths are surging, six faith leaders came together in early August in honor of United Nations Friendship Day to share their deeply-held beliefs, express respect for those of their fellows and highlight the importance of religious tolerance. The event took place before a crowd of more than 140 San Fernando Valley community leaders and members.

The forum, MC’ed by Reverend Mark Loweree and hosted at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, included the following speakers: Nirinjan Singh Khalsa, Executive Director of the California Sikh Council, Pastor Eddie Ledesma of New Hope Community Church, Mahomed Khan, Director of Interfaith Outreach at the King Fahad Mosque, Rev. Drew Johnston of the Church of Scientology of the Valley, Pastor Kyle Joachim from the Presbytery of San Fernando and Dr. Michael Stanley, Director of the Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion at USC.

“Now more than ever, we need to move beyond tolerance and learn to accept and respect each other,” said Khalsa.

“In the diverse L.A. culture, all saints have to work together in creating bridges of understanding,” said Khan. “The event was very informative and educational and I commend the Church of Scientology for putting it on.”

On the panel, Dr. Michael Stanley shared the history of Mormonism, its humanitarian activities and its purpose to create goodwill and transcend differences among people.

Khan spoke about humbleness as the fundamental characteristic of a Muslim and the importance of leaving this life with a clean heart.

Pastor Eddie Ledesma shared the history of religious tolerance in America and its intersection with the Baptist tradition.

Khalsa spoke about the egalitarian foundations of Sikhism, its celebration of women and its emphasis on keeping the body sacred.

Rev. Drew Johnston conveyed that personal improvement is at the core of Scientology, which espouses that man is basically good and that to “help one another” is its fundamental message.

Finally, Pastor Kyle Joachim asked, “Is there any religion that wouldn’t say that love was the heart of what we do?”

For more information, or to participate in next year’s forum, email Hagit Raviv-Ron at hagitr@churchofscientology.net.