Family and friends gather in NoHo to remember actress, singer Rose Marie

Rose Marie, who played Sally on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' was 94. She starred in her own national radio show at age 5.

About 200 friends and relatives of actress, singer and comedienne Rose Marie gathered for a private memorial mass last Tuesday, January 9 at St. Charles Church in North Hollywood. “Mom would want nothing more than to see the many faces of those she cared about, gathered together celebrating her wonderful life,” shared daughter Georgiana Marie “Noopy” Rodriguez. TV personality Peter Marshall was among those who spoke at the nearly hour-long remembrance.

Celebrities in attendance included actors Jane Lynch, Kate Linder, Jo Anne Worley, Jackie Joseph, Kate Flannery and Ruta Lee. Also present was neighbor and close friend, actor Randal Malone, president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council. Rose Marie was a comedy fixture at Council galas up to the very end.

Rose Marie, a Van Nuys resident, was born Rose Marie Mazzetta on August 15, 1923 in New York City. She was a veteran of vaudeville and enjoyed a career that spanned nine decades. That career began at age 5, then billed as singer Baby Rose Marie. As an adult, she became one of the first major stars to be known by her first names. Her fame included roles as comedy writer Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961–1966), Myrna Gibbons on The Doris Day Show and14 years as a panelist on the hit game show The Hollywood Squares.

Filmmaker Jason Wise’s 2017 documentary about Rose Marie, Wait for Your Laugh, is currently in talks for distribution. It features interviews with co-stars Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, Peter Marshall and Tim Conway. Luckily, Rose Marie lived to enjoy a media screening of the movie last year, and even participated in a Q&A forum.

