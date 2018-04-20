Fiesta Charity ‘Mane’ Event is April 26 – 29 at L.A. Equestrian Center in Burbank

A unique and extraordinary benefit for cancer research

The Fiesta Charity Horse Show and “Mane” Event, produced by the non-profit Fiesta of the Spanish Horse, returns to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center Thursday, April 26 – Sunday, April 29 for its 20th and Grand Finale year.

One of Southern California’s longest-running charity horse shows, Fiesta Charity Spectacular raises funds for cancer research. This year benefits USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, and USC’s Mascot, Traveler, will be on hand to pose for photos with attendees.

Show Coordinator Joanne Asman states that there is something for both horse enthusiasts and lovers of music, pageantry and unique entertainment. The popular family-oriented event unites magnificent horses, a multi-breed horse show, and a Saturday evening charity benefit. This year’s “Mane” Event features an action-packed show of unique equine exhibitions, trick riding at breakneck speed, music and dance entertainment to delight audiences of all ages.

The evening also features a parade of cancer survivors, wonderful food, shopping vendors, an expansive Silent Auction, 50/50 Grand Raffle and more.

The four-day event brings together impressive horses of Spanish origin from across the country, creating an equine event unlike any other in the equestrian show world. “I don’t own a horse, but I love coming to Fiesta,” says fan Sue McKeever, who has attended and volunteered with her grandchildren at the show for many years. “The horses are breathtaking, and there’s fun for everyone at the Mane Event on Saturday. Our whole family has so much fun at Fiesta and it’s all for a great cause!”

Horse show competitions (which begin Thursday, April 26 and continue through Sunday) showcase many beautiful horse breeds, including Andalusian, Lusitano, Colonial Spanish, Gypsy, Friesian, Saddlebred and Peruvian Paso Horses, among others. In addition to breed specific divisions/classes, Dressage, Working Equitation and Western Dressage will also be part of the show. All show competitions are open to the public free of charge.

The Saturday evening, family-oriented “Mane” Event begins at 7pm under the covered Equidome (rain or shine) at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center grounds. Festivities start at 4pm (tickets required) and Equidome seating opens at 6pm. The Silent Auction opens at 12pm, and the horse show and barn areas will be open throughout the day for attendees to visit and meet with the horses and handlers.

Advance ticket prices for the “Mane” Event range from $10 to $25 (age 4 and under free for general admission section). Advance sales are encouraged, as a $3 surcharge per ticket applies for purchases at the gate on the day of the show.

Call (818) 842-8444 or visit FiestaCharityShow.com for tickets and information. The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is located at 480 Riverside Dr. in Burbank.