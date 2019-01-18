Fire breaks out at Sportsmen’s Lodge Jan. 15

A fire broke out in the famed Studio City Sportsmen’s Lodge events center in the early hours of Tuesday, January 15. A crew of 57 firefighters were called to the scene at 12833 W. Ventura Blvd. just before 2am. It took them 90 minutes to extinguish the flames. According to Angelique Chase at the property’s hotel, the fire started in the kitchen. “It was a kitchen fire confined to that area,” she said. “It really didn’t impact the rest of the property.” No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is under investigation.