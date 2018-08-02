Friday, August 3
First-ever Valley Pride Street Festival in NoHo Sun., Aug. 12

Tia Wanna, Miss Gay California, will appear at the Valley Pride Festival August 12.

With the goal of celebrating diverse and alternative lifestyles in the San Fernando Valley, the first-ever Valley Pride Street Festival takes place Sunday, August 12 in North Hollywood at Burbank Blvd., from Cahuenga Blvd. to Strohm Ave.

Performers at the event include transgender actress Candis Cayne, musician Cazwell, comedian Wendy Ho and Tia Wanna, Miss Gay California.

There will be free parking at 5633-5645 Whitnall Hwy in North Hollywood and the Festival will be offering a free shuttle from North Hollywood Metro.

For tickets and information visit ValleyPride.org.

