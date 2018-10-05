First new car show of the season in Anaheim this week, Oct. 4-7

600+ new vehicles, off-road test tracks, test drives, exotics and more at Anaheim Convention Center

The 2019-model Orange County International Auto Show rolls into Southern California with more than 600 of the newest vehicles Thursday, October 4 through Sunday, October 7.

The Anaheim Convention Center will be packed with the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, commercial vehicles and alternative fuel options from more than 35 manufacturers, as well as exotics, new technologies, concept vehicles, driving simulators and more than 150 vehicles to test-drive at the event.

Consumers to car lovers alike can check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest all-new models.

The auto show will feature concept cars, specialty vehicles and pre-production models including the Jeep Sandstorm concept, 2019 Audi e-tron all electric Quattro, 2019 Jeep Wrangler Limited, 2019 Volvo XC40, 2019 Subaru Forester, 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, 2019 Hyundai Kona EV (all-electric vehicle), 2019 Ram Laramie, 2019 Ford Ranger and more.

Visitors can also test-drive a lineup of all-new vehicles, right at the show. From electric cars to trucks, licensed drivers are invited to get a feel for the performance and handling of more than 150 new vehicles from 17 manufacturers. Or, test-drive one of the driving simulators in the manufacturer displays including the Volkswagen Golf GTI Track Challenge Simulator, Toyota IROD Racing Simulator and the Ford SIM-ZILLA Driving Simulator by Mannetron. Additionally, Ford’s Technology Robot, named Hank, is worth a visit.

All children 12 and under are admitted free all show days when accompanied by a paying adult. The Anaheim Convention Center is located at 800 W Katella Ave. in Anaheim.

Show hours

Thursday, 4pm to 10pm

Friday, 12pm to 10pm

Saturday, 9am to 10pm

Sunday, 9am to 7pm

Ticket prices

$15 for adults

$12 for seniors

Children 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult

For more visit AutoShowOC.com or Facebook.com/OCAutoShow and @OCAutoShow on Twitter and #ocautoshow on Instagram.

