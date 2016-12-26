Fitness classes, movie nights, acting workshops and more offered at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

The Burbank Senior Artists Colony is dedicated to ongoing, onsite entertainment and personal expression. This month’s “Excursion with Jack” is to the beautiful Los Encinos State Historic Park on April 29th.

Two NEO Theater readings provide residents an opportunity to enjoy and critique live drama, weighing in on this month’s comedic selections: Love Quest and Pickle Juice.

The Spring Musical Showcase will be presented by Jennie Kwan and her students on April 14th.

Those are in addition to the ongoing fitness classes, movie nights, acting workshops, sketching and painting classes and the resident writing group. The multiple weekly fitness classes include yoga and full-body fitness. Swim in the beautiful pool or compete against friends in the billiard room anytime. Challenge your friends at the weekly Scrabble night.

Interested? Only residents of BSAC can access this rich creative environment. Time to move in.

BSAC is also short blocks from restaurants, shopping and offsite entertainment in downtown Burbank. Visit the onsite beauty salon for a new look or a touch-up.

Colony community residents are welcome to the social hour and occasional pot luck dinners.

Movie nights are Friday and Sunday. Watch for this month’s musical – Godspell. Join the drum circle or just sit back and listen.

The art and craft classes accommodate all abilities in water color, sketching and painting with Poulet and a jewelry making class. Check out the BSAC art museum featuring everyone’s (and your) best work.

The spacious and bright apartments are the main draw at BSAC. Each one or two bedroom apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk in closets – plenty of room to make this space your home. Covered, off-street parking is standard for all tenants.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.