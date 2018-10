Meet Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian at a free event, “Coffee with Your Assemblymember,” on Tuesday, October 23, 6:30pm to 7:30pm, at Studio City Library. The Assemblymember will entertain questions about state government. RSVP at Vanessa.Carr@asm.ca.gov or just come on down.

Studio City Library is located at 12511 Moorpark St. in Studio City.