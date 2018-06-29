Free investor’s expo at Westin LAX Sat., July 14 Fresh content, fun networking, fashion-forward flair offered at Realty411 event

The public is invited to enjoy networking and deal-making opportunities with Realty411’s free expo event on Saturday, July 14 at the Westin Hotel L.A. Airport located at 5400 W. Century Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Realty411 is the original realty investor magazine, and they will be showcasing their TV production, Property Pitch, for the first time ever on Saturday.

A breakfast networking mixer at 9am will kick-off the event that will gather trendsetting local leaders, top industry leaders and both local and national experts. Guests are encouraged to bring business cards as they mingle with company executives, VIP vendors, out of area investors and industry professionals from around the nation. Here’s a chance to learn all about and obtain private finance so you can get your next deal done.

The mission of Realty411 is to strive to provide information about real estate to expand knowledge about the benefits of investing to as many people as possible. They believe in multiple streams of income and encourage others to own their own business for total financial freedom.

For more information visit Realty411expo.com/los-angeles-ca.