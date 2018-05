Free Mustang and Ford car show Sun., May 6 in Woodland Hills

Whoa, Nelly! Mustang Owners Club of California presents a free Mustang and Ford Show on Sunday, May 6 at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills. Event hours are 8am-4pm. Registration to show cars is open 7:30am-9:30am. The registration fee is $40.

Contact Debbie Andeson at (661) 295-5255 or visit MustangOwnersofCA.org for more information.