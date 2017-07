Drum something up as Freedom Drum Circles and Rumbling Rhythms come together for a “World Groove Ensemble” drumming performance and NoHo neighborhood drum circle at Experience NoHo Plaza 2017. Here’s a chance to drum your heart out and there’s no musical experience necessary. Thursday, July 6, 7:30pm-9pm. Free and open to the public.

NoHo Plaza is located between 5223 & 5225 Lankershim Blvd. (the green alley).