Free train rides and more at Griffith Park on Sun., Oct. 14

“Depot Day” is Travel Town’s annual celebration and open house. The free celebration is filled with special exhibits, music and activities for the whole family. Includes train rides and railroad exhibits plus opportunities to walk through vintage Santa Fe Railway passenger cars.

This event happens on Sunday, October 14, 10am to 3pm, at Travel Town in Griffith Park located at 5200 Zoo Dr. in Los Angeles. Call (323) 662-5874 for more information.