Free ‘Trump Library’ pop-up in West Hollywood

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” has arrived in Los Angeles after successful pop-ups in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The library’s audio/visual installations give patrons the opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many “unpresidented” moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.

The pop-up is described as a satirical cross between a museum and presidential library. The location is a former storefront at 631 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood and is open Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17 from 10am–10pm.