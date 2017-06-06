Future of Hollywood’s Amoeba Music is bleak

On CurbedLA.com last week, Bianca Barrigan reported that Hollywood’s Amoeba Music may be playing its last song. Developers want to erect a huge project at the site. “In just a few years, the Amoeba Music store on Sunset Boulevard might be nothing more than a memory,” she wrote. “New planning documents released today describe in more detail what developer GPI Properties plans to build on the site: a glassy, 28-story tower with 232 residential units and 7,000 square feet of commercial space along the ground level. Ten of the units will be for very low-income tenants. Amoeba would be demolished to make way for the new tower. The developer’s plan…is to begin with demolition in mid-2019.”

