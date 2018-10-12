Get cozy by the fireside at Burbank Senior Artists Colony in October

Burbank Senior Artists’ Colony residents enjoy an ever changing schedule of events, classes, entertainment and personal expression, tailored especially to resident’s interests and talents. Don’t miss their busy upcoming month!

Did you get cozy at the fireside? Their new monthly meet up group met by the outdoor fireplace on October 3 at 8pm. Residents brought their own drinks and munchies for a fireside chat. Join them next month!

On Saturday, October 13 producer/director Dan Healy screens his documentary about autism, Finding Joshua, at Burbank Senior Arts Colony at 6pm. A Q&A will follow.

Don’t be scared; rattle your bones to live music. Their annual Resident’s Halloween Party meets on the patio at 6pm sharp on Saturday, October 27. Dress in the holiday spirit and celebrate with chili, cornbread and pumpkin pie. Boo!

Share the limelight at Valerie Gould’s Sunday acting class at 2pm.

Each Tuesday, the 4-Seasons Art Workshop continues. Artists express each season while exploring new techniques and styles. Beginner and Intermediate artist instruction is available.

On Wednesdays, Oshea’s Poetry class gathers at 10am and Katherine’s Tech Help Desk meets at 1pm. Social Hour continues at 3pm every Wednesday but October 31. Too spooky!

Have you heard? The Healthy Rhythms Drum Circle beats again on Thursday, October 11 at 7pm.

Energize at Slim and Trim with Jack at 11am on Thursday, October 25.

Creative Writing Instructor, Rose Tully continues to meet residents for lunch and creativity at 12 noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Don’t forget their Friday movie nights. Shopping and entertainment are an easy, breezy stroll from the Colony.

Burbank Senior Artist’s Colony can be your new home. Modern appliances and walk-in closets are standard in all apartments. Gated parking is available to residents.

