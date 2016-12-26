Get your tail down to Doggie Avenue in Burbank

By Gail E. Moss

A customer of Doggie Avenue for 10 years, Donna Currie says, “It was the only place that knew how to groom my Coton de Tulears,” a rare breed from Madagascar. So when the previous owners wanted to move, she bought the Burbank business.

Currie says Doggie Avenue continues to be the premier salon for dog grooming. (They groom cats as well). “I bought Doggie Avenue so I could keep it the same,” she said.

The business has earned a stellar reputation. Their beloved groomers, including their top groomer Belen, who has been working there for over nine years, are the only people she trusts with her animals.

As the new owner, Currie did some freshening up of the salon and bringing in some additional products for the specialty boutique. She even wrote the lyrics for the adorable video you will see on their website, DoggieAvenue.com, featuring her three Cotons and her Yorkie.

“We have clients that come from Malibu, Beverly Hills, Pasadena and more,” she reveals. And she ensures that every pooch, from the many celebrity customers’ animals to the dogs she grooms for free for the Burbank Animal Shelter, are “A-listers” at Doggie Avenue.

Currie is a lifelong animal lover as is her staff. And it shows.

Doggie Avenue is located at 1719 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. Call (818) 566-4123 for more information.